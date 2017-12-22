The teaser of Babasaheb Thackeray biopic offers a cinematic journey of the magnificent rise of the real king of Mumbai. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui adapts to the personality of Balasaheb to perfection and the filmmakers are already planning to release the film not only in India but also worldwide. The film is scheduled for a release on January 23, 2019 and will reflect on many aspects and incidents that happened in Bal Thackeray’s life including the 1993 Mumbai Riots.

As the biopic on the late founder-president of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray is in the making, the filmmakers have released a teaser trailer of the film which promises to offer a cinematic journey. The teaser grips the audiences with an emotional backdrop, grandeur and the magnificent rise of the real king of Mumbai. It begins on the backdrop of 1993 Hindu-Muslim communal clashes and an atmosphere for heightened tension. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddhiqui adapts to the personality of Balasaheb to perfection and his resemblance to the political leader is appealing. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film will talk about many aspects and incidents that happened in Bal Thackeray’s life including the 1993 Mumbai Riots.

During the teaser launch of the film on Thursday, writer of the film Sanjay Raut said, “Like the way the film ‘Gandhi’ reached out to the global audience and received an Oscar, I want the global audience to know about Bal saab through the film ‘Thackeray’ that can get Oscar nominations. So I wish on January 23, 2019, the film should not only release in India but also worldwide.” The Shiv Sena leader turned writer added, “A man like Bal sahab Thackeray does not come in every generation. He was my childhood idol. I became a journalist seeing him, I joined politics by his inspiration and today I am making a film for him. I want the coming generation of the world should know and get inspiration from his life, his struggle, his political ideology.”

Nawazuddin was not present at the event but he had circulated his message through a video message and said that he was fortunate to be a part of the film. The actor added “people questioned on my ability to speak the language. Well, with his blessing, I think I am learning it to speak fluently.” The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share the teaser of the film with the caption, “It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen. Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray Hearty Thanx to Shri Uddhav Thackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Panse”. The teaser launch event was attended by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and Uddhav Thackeray along with the director of the film.

Here are some Twitter reactions on the teaser:

Oh my God. @Nawazuddin_S takes the biopics Era to the next level. This is the best. Bollywood will now bow to him for the performance. Can't wait. ❤️ #Thackeray #Nawazuddin #BalaSahebThackeray — Javed Khan (@jawathebawa) December 21, 2017

@Nawazuddin_S sir looking like Real Balasaheb Thackeray waiting for screening to watch u sir. U r real man. u gonna blast all the screens 23rd Jan 2019 be ready in extreme advance pic.twitter.com/mhrXHxlZth — Abhishek Shival (@AbhishekShival) December 21, 2017

Loved the teaser. Movie will be great and resemblance between you and Saheb is perfect ❤️ Hats off!! Eagerly waiting for the movie. — Ashish Padhyar (@ashish_sena) December 21, 2017