Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been reportedly signed opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chaalu. Earlier reports were rife that Katrina Kaif might be playing the female lead but she could not sign the film due to unavailability of dates. Shraddha will be playing the role of a lawyer on screen while Shahid will be essaying the role of a common man who will wage a fight against corruption in the electricity department.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board after suggesting five modifications including changes in the main title of the film. The film will hit the big screen in 2018. If Shraddha Kapoor bags the role, she will have a strong chance to make her big comeback in the Bollywood industry as her past releases in 2017 like Haseena Parkar, Ok Jaanu and Rock On 2 failed to make any impact on the box office.

