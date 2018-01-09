With another year, here comes a slew of new lessons and beautiful episodes of life, be it youngsters or adults, birthday celebrations are supposed to be about fun, food, blessings and excessive happiness. Here are some of the top happy birthday wishes for 2018 through Facebook posts, WhatsApp messages for your loved ones.

As another year dawns, with new lessons and new experiences, it’s also a new year for birthday celebrations. 16 or 21, 41 or 61, birthdays are always full of surprises, lots of wishes, amazing food and perhaps drinks too. Some people prefer celebrations in pubs and cafes, others prefer peaceful dinners. With so many friends and folk around, birthday is the only exciting episode in life apart from other occasions, like festivals. On this day, one feels special and even so-called foes turn into friends and wish their loved ones. And through the medium of social media and so many social media platforms, it becomes easy to wish our friends and folk, even if they are far away from us.

Through such platforms — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google plus, i-message for I-phone users — there are so many ways to wish. People share their wishes through photos, GIF messages or by sharing birthday selfies clicked using high-tech cameras or sending birthday messages via social media. Even if one is in a different country, it is easy to connect through the internet, thanks to transcending of technology and digitisation. Here are some awesome Happy birthday wishes messages for 2018 that you can share with your friends and loved ones on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and many such platforms.







SISTER

You will always be the rainbow that shines in my biggest storms. Happy Bday Sis!

Despite our arguments and our differences, you are still the most important person in my life. Happy birthday, sis!

You can’t stop having birthdays and you can’t stop being my sister. And those are both good things. Happy Birthday.

DAUGHTER

I still remember when you were born, put you on my chest and I packed you for the first time with my breath. happy Birthday, Daughter!.

Today we celebrate the miracle of having you in our lives, baby! Unwrap this day and savour all the love it brings. Happy Birthday, daughter!.

Every parent would like to have a daughter like you. Keep it up, my love. You are beautiful! Have a happy day, my dear! Happy Birthday, Sweetheart!

DAD

Hey, Dad! You taught me to grill a perfect steak, and that’s what I’m doing this weekend for your birthday. Looking forward to seeing you!

Your unconditional love has always helped me to feel warm and safe. Thanks. Happy Birthday.

Thanks for letting me be my own man, even though you are the man that I wanted to be. Happy Birthday.

MOM

To a beautiful, kind, thoughtful and great Mom on her birthday. I love you. Happy Birthday.

Your faith in me has pushed me to become the best that I can be. I owe my success to you, Mom. Happy Birthday!

Throughout my life, you have always been the strength that holds me up in the storm of life. I love you, Mama.

The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. Happy 18th Birthday!

Happy Birthday! Hope you are wearing your best birthday smile all the day!

Happy Birthday! Always Choose Right Path.