Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30, based on renowned mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, is an eagerly awaited film. The cast of the movie is still under speculation and soon to be revealed. Another major role that is under speculation, is who will play the role of Kumar's wife in the biopic.

Finally, fighting all odds Hrithik Roshan is all set to make a bang in the film Industry. The ‘Kabil’ star is about to start working on his next big flick Super 30, based on renowned mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar. He is best known for his Super 30 programme, which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002, and which coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology. The audience is eagerly waiting for this next motivational film starring Hrithik Roshan. Director Vikas Bahl and the team of the film is working hard to make the film as genuine as possible. The film revolves around Kumar (played by Roshan) and his super thirty students.

The cast of the movie is still under speculation and soon to be revealed. Another major role that is under speculation, is who will play the role of Kumar’s wife in the biopic. Now, according to a report by a famous tabloid, actress Mrunal Thakur, known for ZEE TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, is most likely to grab the role. Thakur has been in the news recently after she was roped in to play a part in Tabrez Noorani’s Indo-American film Love Sonia which was backed by Life Of Pi producer David Womark. There are also reports that the role of Kumar’s wife is pivotal despite being comparatively short, in terms of screen space. So, let us see what is the movie going to have for Mrunal Thakur.

Hrithik Roshan was recently in news regarding the alleged relationship with Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actor’s claimed that they were in a relationship, which is why she sent him such pictures which he later used against her. “That depends on the assumption that I have had a relationship. I have not,” Hrithik asserted. Well, the case is still going on but there is no update regarding that.

Earlier, there was speculation about other Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra being considered for the role opposite Roshan in the film. Super 30 is slated to release on 23 November 2018.