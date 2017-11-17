Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were seen indulging in hot moments openly on national television which irked a lot of drama. The latest couple which appears to have followed suit is Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma and their closeness has disappointed Vikas Gupta in particular

Is Benafsha Soonawalla playing a double scoop with boyfriend Varun Sood by indulging in an open affair on national television with Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma? Well, if there is anything to go by the latest episodes of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11 something hot is brewing between Benafsha and Priyank. Contrary to what’s happening inside the Bigg Boss house, Benafsha’s open admirer Varun Sood who had for a number of times taken to Instagram to request support for the former Roadies contestant since day one has always expressed his love for her.

Bigg Boss 11 has rightly lived up to the claims of being the most controversial reality show with contestants pulling off the most illogical things inside the house. The show was kick-started with the biggest controversy of the season when Zubair Khan who was slammed by Salman Khan went on to file an FIR against him. Just when things started to look a bit offseason as per the show’s sensational reputation, some spicy romance on screen ensured that the audience kept getting enough dose of uncensored entertainment.

Priyank and Benafsha’s affair has irked the housemates who had earlier also expressed their angst over Puneesh’s extensive PDA with Bandgi Kalra. Benafsha and Priyank, the alleged couple who were once slamming the latter for their growing closeness have themselves got into trouble by making out in open.

“I was feeling low, so what if we slept in the same bed, he is my best friend,” was Benafsha’s explanation when Priyank’s alleged gay boyfriend Vikas Gupta. Vikas getting annoyed on Priyank’s growing closeness only adds to the rumours of the two being involved in a physical relationship before the show.

On the other, hand we have Varun Sood who would not have had a pleasant time watching Benafsha slip inside the same blanket as Priyank. In an interaction to a news agency, Varun was asked whether his relationship with Ben has now turned sour, denying the claims of him wanting Benafsha out of the show Varun maintained he will not stop supporting Benafsha no matter what and that their bonding remains the same.