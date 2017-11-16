After love birds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra who have been making headlines for getting way too intimate with each other, Bigg Boss 11 is now witnessing the same between contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla who were seen sharing the same bed at night and later the whole house was seen gossiping about them.

Bigg Boss 11 has witnessed many amusing things which were never seen in any of the previous seasons. Bigg Boss 11 has been grabbing all eyeballs and it is not only because of the unlimited drama and entertainment but also because of the growing love and uncontrollable intimacy between a few contestants who have apparently found love in each other in the Bigg Boss 11 house. We all know how contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been expressing their love for each other on national television. Even after several warnings from host Salman Khan, they continued with their PDA’s in the house. And now seems like Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are emerging as the new lovebirds in the Bigg Boss house.

In Wednesday’s episode, we saw Puneesh and Bandgi head to the bathroom to have some alone time and that was not all as later on, we also saw was that Benafsha and Priyank were sleeping on the same bed. In the morning, Hiten was telling Luv that he saw Benafsha and Priyank sleeping in the same bed to which Luv replied that they are pointing fingers at others and doing the same thing. Luv later told Vikas about Priyank and Benafsha. Vikas got extremely upset with it and tried to make Priyank and Benafsha understand that they are on national television.

“I felt like slapping some sense into you,” said Vikas and Hina Khan also agreed. Benafsha said that she needed a friend because she was feeling sad so she went and lay down next to Priyank – who seemed to agree. Well, we all know that Priyank’s girlfriend, Divya Agarwal broke up with Priyank seeing his behaviour on the show, and Benafsha’s boyfriend Varun too is not particularly very happy with her. It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to this on the Weekend Ka Waar episode.