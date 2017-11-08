The latest episodes of the Bigg Boss were witness to a lot of fights, courtesy Akash Dadlani. Dadlani earlier made the couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra uncomfortable by removing the blanket from them and later claimed they were getting cozy with each other. Later, Benafsha warned him to not remove the blanket from her as she does not sleep in proper clothes.

Rapper Akash Dadlani touched a new low in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 when he referred to Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma as Hina Khan’s dogs. Dadlani said that both the boys act upon Hina’s orders before attacking other contestants. The allegation irked Hina greatly and she asked Akash to not come near her. Hina Khan has been on the receiving end of a lot of offensive stuff by other participants and was crying by a pool in an earlier episode of the show.

The latest episodes of the show were witness to a lot of fights, courtesy Akash Dadlani. The rapper earlier made the lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra uncomfortable by removing the blanket from them and later claimed they were getting cozy with each other. Later, Benafsha warned him to not remove the blanket from her as she does not sleep in proper clothes. The rapper got into a fight with Soonawala and said she stinks and is unhygienic. Priyank Comes to Benafsha’s defence and says he will not tolerate anyone talking to a girl like that. Vikas too tells Akash that he was wrong in passing such comments for Benn.

Meanwhile, Puneesh and Bandagi are crossing all limits on the show. Their lip-lock video has gone viral on social media and contestants have been discussing how they are taking their intimacy too far. Hiten Tejwani says they should be careful as they will have to face their families once the show is over or they are eliminated. Now, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to all the fights in the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. We would also like to see his remarks on Bandagi and Puneesh’s growing proximity in the house which seems to be doing great for TRPs.