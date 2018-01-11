With just three days left for the finale of one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 11, singer and rapper Akash Dadlani, who entertained everyone by his singing and funny acts, has been eliminated. Now the four finalists in the show are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.

Self-proclaimed singer and rapper Akash Dadlani, who entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner contestant and became one of the semi-finalists on the show, was evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house in a mid-week eviction on Wednesday. Akash Dadlani was known to be one of the most entertaining contestants on the show and also a very controversial contestant as he got into a number of fights with housemates like Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawallla and Priyank Sharma. Bigg Boss 11 contestants called him a ‘flip’ personality because of the sudden changes in his behavior in the house.

Soon after Arshi Khan left the house after the BB meanest contestant task was over, Bigg Boss made an announcement during midnight where he asked all contestants to come to the garden area. Bigg Boss told them that when the frame of a particular contestant would burn, it will automatically mean that he or she is safe in the game. Bigg Biss burns Vikas, SHilpa and Hina’s frames and says that they are safe after which Puneesh and Akash became much tensed as they had received the least number of votes. Akash told Puneesh that he has a feeling that he would get eliminated tonight.

Bigg Boss then gave Akash and Puneesh a chance to speak their heart out to their fellow contestants. Akash apologized to Shilpa for his actions and Puneesh told Shilpa that she is his darling and he loves her. Soon after, it was Puneesh’s frame that burnt and Akash Dadlani got eliminated right before three days from the finale of one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 11 which is hosted by Salman Khan.