Bigg Boss 11, which is one of the most controversial Indian reality TV shows, is finally coming to an end after three long months. The entertaining show which is always in news due to its high-voltage drama is hosted by none other than Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan who has been hosting Bigg Boss since eight years now. Many celebrities often appear on the show in order to promote their films on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and also play fun games with the housemates as well as Salman Khan.

Now that the show is just a week away from its grand finale, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale a memorable and star-studded affair. The stars which are coming to make the finale even more entertaining and exciting are Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor. The two stars will be seen on the show to promote their upcoming film Padman. For the final week, all the top five contestants Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani have been nominated.

A mid-week eviction will happen on Wednesday post which only four would be left in the house. As a yearly ritual, one among these four would be given a chance to step out of the show by taking a certain amount of money. It would be interesting to see who takes the risk and quits the game this way. However, the finale is going to be a grand event as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor will be seen together making the finale a memorable one.