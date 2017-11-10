The Bigg Boss 11 house might soon witness another romantic couple after Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra who are often seen getting intimate with each other. The growing closeness between Priyank and Benafsha hint at the fact that they might be the new lovebirds of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 11 has already witnessed a lot of romance brewing between contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. The reality show hosted by Salman Khan has always seen atleast one couple whose romance starts in the Bigg Boss house. As everyone now knows how Bandgi and Puneesh claim to be in love with each other and are often seen getting intimate with each other under the blanket, it is now time for another love story to begin in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla, who have been good friends for a couple of years and have known each other much before entering the show, were seen getting cosy with each other in the past few episodes.

In the latest episode, Priyank and Benafsha were talking about how much do they like spending time with each other and Priyank even told her that he skips a heartbeat when he feels that Benafsha will get eliminated from the show. Priyank was also getting jealous because of Benafsha’s closeness with Luv Tyagi after which Benafsha had to convince him that Luv is just a good friend. When Benafsha and Priyanka were talking on the couch, Benafsha spoke to Priyank about his female friends and kissed him on the cheek.

Not only this, when Benafsha and Priyank were sitting and talking in the garden area, Puneesh and Bandagi were talking about their growing closeness and how they are getting closer day by the day. Puneesh also feels that they are faking their cosiness to remain in the show. Benefsha and Priyank were discussing that people outside might think that they have a liking for each other. Benafsha told Priyank that people outside would understand that they are just friends but Priyank said that he is not sure about it. If it is true that they both have started to actually like each other then the Bigg Boss 11 will have two couples in the house and there will hopefully be more romance and fewer fights.