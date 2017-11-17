After a lot of drama and fights which took place in the Bigg Boss 11 house during the luxury budget task, Bandgi Kalra and beaten Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house. The captaincy task was between Bandgi, Puneesh and Luv and Bandgi is now declared as the new captain of the house.

Amidst all the drama and fights in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Bandgi Kalra has managed to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Bandgi has beaten Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi and has taken charge of the captainship of the Bigg Boss 11 house. After the luxury budget task—BB Dino Park was over, the three contenders for the captaincy were Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Bandgi Kalra respectively. According to latest reports, Bandgi won the captaincy task given by Bigg Boss and became the captain.

In the captaincy task, all three contenders were required to hold a bowl full of water and try surviving with more amount of water towards the end. Whoever would have the maximum amount of water until the end would win the task. Bandgi, who became one of the contenders for captaincy after no one destroyed her board all thanks to Puneesh who requested Luv and Vikas not to destroy her board, has won the task. Bigg Boss had earlier announced that in the luxury budget task will have a direct impact on captaincy which led to many fights taking place in the house.

Luv wanted to save Hina’s board while Vikas wanted to save Arshi’s board. However, after the three dinosaurs’ Vikas, Luv and Puneesh destroyed all the boards, it was only Bandgi whose board was not destroyed. Although Vikas wanted to destroy Bandgi’s board and save Hiten, because of Bandgi crying and requesting him not to destroy her board, Vikas destroyed Hiten’s board and Bandgi became one of the contenders for captaincy along with Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the Bigg Boss house after Bandi has become the captain and will other housemates follow her orders or not.