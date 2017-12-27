Ex Bigg Boss contestant Bandgi Kalra plans a sweet surprise for Puneesh Sharma with the new padosis in the house. On the recommendation of Vikas Gupta's mother, Shilpa Shinde's brother and Hina Khan's beau Rocky, Bandgi prepares a cake for Puneesh with bread, butter and some biscuits. Bandgi prepared the cake in a heart shape and wrote the three magical words.

It is celebration time for Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma as the young star shares his birthday with Bollywood megastar and Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan. Interestingly, his girlfriend Bandgi Kalra is also in the Bigg Boss padosi house. Bigg Boss sent a birthday cake for Puneesh and all the housemates wished him but Bandgi wanted to do go a step further and do something special for her love interest. On the recommendation of Vikas Gupta’s mother, Shilpa Shinde’s brother and Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal, Bandgi prepared a sweet cake with bread, butter and some biscuits.

Bandgi Kalra made the cake in a heart shape and wrote the three magical words-I love you on the cake with a smiley. All the padosis requested diligently to Bigg Boss to deliver the cake to Puneesh on his big day. Suprisingly Bigg Boss agreed and decided to become the love messenger to deliver the cake to Puneesh Sharma. In return, Puneesh also sent some cake for Bandgi and other housemates in the Padosi house. It was indeed a very sweet gesture that made his birthday special.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra met in the Bigg Boss house and fell in love with each other. The duo has been under the scanner of Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and public scrutiny for their intimacy and sensational display of affection on national television that attracted massive criticism. It was initially thought that their relationship has been staged just for the show but the duo has been able to prove their love and loyalty time and again.