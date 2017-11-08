The latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw how the entire house was divided into two camps, with one supporting Benafsha and the other with Akash Dadlani. Soon a major fight broke down in the Bigg Boss house and contestants lost their cool.

The Bigg Boss 11 house is on fire as the contestants are on a spree to pick up fights. We already gave you a preview of how things will be getting ugly in the Bigg Boss house. As the day began, contestants woke up to the song ‘Hawa Hawai’ and soon the two groups—Priyank’s group which includes Hina Khan, Benafsha, Hiten Tejwani and Luv Tyagi and Puneesh’s group, which includes Bandgi Kalra, Akash Dadlani, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Mehjabee were seen bitching and gossiping about each other’s group. Vikas Gupta, however, is neutral and is not seen taking any specific sides.

The drama began when the entire house started discussing that Akash talks unpleasant stuff about girls behind their backs. And from that point, the fight escalated to another level where not just Akash but even Puneesh’s name came to the fore and the entire Bigg Boss 11 house got into a mess. In the beginning, Hina and Luv were seen talking about the fact that Benafsha doesn’t bathe and her mouth stinks. Sapna then told Hina that two people told her that Akash makes comments on Women’s bodies. Hina said that Shilpa is trying to become the ‘Acchai Ki Devi’ while Benafsha was clarifying about what she had said to Puneesh about sleeping almost naked.

Soon after Benafsha brought Puneesh’s name in the matter, a massive fight began in the Bigg Boss house. Benafsha was seen unnecessarily poking and provoking Akash, and even when Vikas came to Akash’s rescue and told Benafsha, she did not stop and kept on provoking Akash. Soon almost the entire house was seen fighting with each other. It was Puneesh and Akash verses Priyank, Hina and Benafsha verses Shilpa. Things got ugly when Shilpa told Hina to shut up and said that Benafsha needs a doctor. This irked Hina and she lost her cool while Puneesh was about to raise his hand on Priyank and Luv before Bandgi took him away. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episode.