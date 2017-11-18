The Bigg Boss 11 house has been witnessing a lot of romance and PDA's inside the Bigg Boss house between old lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra and new lovebirds Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla. In Friday's episode, Benafsha was seen confessing her feelings for Priyank.

The temperature in the Bigg Boss 11 house was raised in the recent episode as girls stepped into the pool wearing hot bikinis and on the other hand, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have been giving tough competition to Puneesh Sharma and Bangdi Kalra. In the beginning of the episode, Priyank and Benafsha were seen getting all cozy as Benafsha had put her head on Priyank Sharma’s lap and he called her a cutie-pie. They both were discussing their feelings for each other while the romance between Puneesh and Bandgi was also on a roll when Bandgi asked Puneesh to kiss her picture to which Puneesh replied that he will kiss the real one.

The interesting part began when Benafsha expressed her feelings to Priyank. She told Priyank that Varun pampers her a lot. “He would do anything for me but you are different. You make me feel different,” said Benafsha. She further added, “If you like something, then you do it without thinking.” She came to Priyank’s bed and hugged him. Benafsha also told Priyank not to be afraid of anything. She added that they will face everything together once they get outside the house.

Recently, several reports claimed that Benafsha’s alleged boyfriend MTV VJ Varun Sood wanted his girlfriend to be evicted from the show and was even asking people to vote her out. However, Varun rubbished such rumours and told BollywoodLife.com, “It is not true. I have not asked anyone to evict Benafsha. In fact, I have been very busy with my show and not followed Bigg Boss 11 for a while now. I don’t know how this news spread.” It will be interesting to see how Varun reacts after watching the Friday episode of Bigg Boss 11.