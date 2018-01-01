Bigg Boss 11 controversial contestant Priyank Sharma has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house after competing with Luv Tyagi. In an interview post his eviction, the contestant had denied his co contestant Benafsha Soonawala claims and said, "I am just 25 years old yaar! I dont' want to be Benafsha or even anyone else's brother. Call me a casanova, I am fine with that but I don't want to be tagged as anyone's brother."

Former Roadies contestant and Splitsvilla X finalist, Priyank Sharma has made made some shocking revelations after his eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house. With his cute boy looks, Priyank became one of the most popular contestants this season. He had to get evicted within the initial weeks only due to his tussle with co contestant Akash Dadlani in which he ended up hitting up and breaking a major rule of the Bigg Boss house. Thus, his real journey started when he reentered the house and slowly became one of the most controversial contestants in this season due to his infamous comments on co contestant Arshi Khan, alleged love affair with Benafsha Soonawala and on-screen breakup with his splitsvilla partner Divya Agarwal.

Post her eviction, Benafsha had called Priyank his brother and clarified the link up rumours surfacing between the two of them. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyank has clarified that you can call him a casonova but he is not anybody’s brother. He said,” I am just 25 years old yaar! I dont’ want to be Benafsha or even anyone else’s brother. Call me a casanova, I am fine with that but I don’t want to be tagged as anyone’s brother.”

Reflecting on his Bigg Boss 11 journey, Priyank said, “That house is unpredictable, and I think I got whatever I deserved. I’m only looking at the positives, now. 2017 has turned out to be a wonderful year for me. This boy who was depressed, making mistakes and trying to rectify them, and even at one point of time thought life has become meaningless saw so many good things happening. Three popular shows Splitsvilla, Roadies and then Bigg Boss happened, and changed my life completely. From nothing, I have become something,”

Priyank Sharma was often seen shifting his loyalties between Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, however denying all such claims, Priyank said, “I think everyone is playing their best game to win the show. I’m friends with all of them. The only thing I did was to make sure that I take a stand, and support whoever is right. I also pointed out mistakes, as a true friend. There is no love lost between Vikas, Hina, Luv and me.”

All said and done, the contestant gave insights into his future plans and added, “I am naïve right now, and want to find out what I am good at. There were a few offers that I had discussed before entering Bigg Boss. Now I am going to take them forward. I’m open to working in films, web and TV.” With just two weeks left into the Bigg Boss grand finale, it will be interesting to see who takes home the final trophy between Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.