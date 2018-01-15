After a 15-week-long journey, the biggest reality show on Indian television came to end last night after Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan during the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 11. The top 4 who made it to the finale were Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma but the final race came down to Hina and Shilpa. This season saw a sea of Twitter supporters who followed every controversy and friendship, reacting in favour of their favourite contestants.

During the Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale, many TV celebrities had come out in favour of Shilpa and Vikas and so did the evicted contestants like Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Bandgi Kalra. While most of us were on the edge of our seats to find out who would take home the trophy and a cash price of Rs 44,00,000, the Twitter army had a strong bet going on Shilpa’s win and according to our sources so did the bookies in Delhi. 

After Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner she tweeted for the first time using her official handle to thank all her fans for their support:

After the announcement many celebrities and ex-contestants took to Twitter to congratulate her on the win: