Bigg Boss 11 most controversial contestant Arshi Khan feels that her eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house has been unfair. Post her eviction, she said that she did not deserve to leave the house before her co-contestants Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Talking about the game, Arshi claimed that Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are playing a dirty game and they do not deserve to win the show.

Controversial queen Arshi Khan got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in last week’s Weekend ka Vaar. After her exit from the show, Arshi has called her eviction ‘unjustified’ and has made some shocking revelations about her co-contestants in the Bigg Boss house. In an interview with Indiatimes, Arshi said, “I feel Puneesh, Priyank, Luv and Akash should have left before me, I don’t understand why I am out of the show. If you talk about voting then I am the second searched personality on Google after Sunny Leone. So obviously I got maximum votes, then where is the problem. I don’t feel I got fewer votes.”

Arshi Khan feels that Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are playing a dirty game in the bigg boss house. Talking about the two, she said, “Hina and Shilpa are playing very dirty. Hina is a very bad person, she likes to demean people, I too was very frustrated with her in the show. She doesn’t have any manners, she every time talks about people’s class and background. She likes to insult people. I insulted her in the show because even Hiten too was a celebrity in the show, but there’s a huge difference between them.” Arshi does not want her close friend Shilpa Shinde to win the show, she added, “I don’t want Shilpa to win because she used me; she made me her daughter and later left me alone. She never stood by me, she always bitched about me, my clothes and my character. She disrespected me a lot, her overall behaviour is very wrong in the house.”

On being asked who should take the Bigg Boss trophy home, Arshi Khan said, “I really hope that Vikas Gupta wins the show. He is really playing the game well and he knows how to maintain relationship and also keeps his words.” Her mild flirting and fun stint with her co contestant Hiten Tejwani was deeply appreciated by the audiences as well as Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan. When asked by Pinkvilla, if she would like to meet Hiten Tejwani post the show, she said “I will definitely meet him. He is in Goa now, so I cannot meet him. But I will surely meet Hiten when he returns. We might even perform together for the finale of the show. I will meet him and Gauri Pradhan too. We three will go for dinner together.”