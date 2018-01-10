The first person to be targeted according to Bigg Boss is Shilpa Shinde. Contestants began telling Arshi about their plan of being mean to Shilpa. Puneesh informed Arshi that Shilpa has only two shoes and he intends to destroy her shoes. And since she does not talk to anyone, she cannot borrow anyone's slippers anyway. She will have to walk around barefoot while Vikas wanted to take away her anti-constipation medicine.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 is just one week away from the finale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the last week extremely interesting and exciting. As we told you earlier, that the bold diva Arshi Khan was to soon enter the house. However, it has finally been revealed as to what was the purpose of Arshi Khan returning to the Bigg Boss 11 house. It all began when the housemates were given a task in which they had to choose amongst themselves as to who is the meanest of them and it is not surprising that they choose Akash unanimously without much fighting. Even Akash agreed to this title.

However, the big surprise came when controversy’s favourite child Arshi Khan entered the Bigg Boss 11 house leaving everyone shocked. Soon after everyone met Arshi and welcomed her back, Vikas read out the task saying that Akash had a chance to earn a lot of prize money but at the same time others can compete on the basis of how mean they can be to a specific contestant. Each contestant had to reveal their plan to Arshi and the one that Arshi would think is the meanest would be allowed to do it. If the competitor is able to pull off their mean plan then they have a chance to win the prize money. Arshi told housemates that she wants the meanest plan possible.

The first person to be targeted according to Bigg Boss was Shilpa Shinde. Contestants began telling Arshi about their plan of being mean to Shilpa. Puneesh informed Arshi that Shilpa has only two shoes and he intends to destroy her shoes. And since she does not talk to anyone, she cannot borrow anyone’s slippers anyway. She will have to walk around barefoot while Vikas wanted to take away her anti-constipation medicine and Hina wanted to take away her socks. Akash, on the other hand wanted to hide her cold medicine. But Arshi gave the chance to Puneesh. Arshi told everyone what the plan is. Now Puneesh has to complete the task even as Shilpa goes behind him trying to convince him not to destroy it and he eventually gave up the chance and said that he has cancelled his plan. It will be interesting see who finally turns out to be the meanest of them all and wins this task.