Akash Dadlani’s mother slams Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani and claimed that their family has familial connections. She claimed that she has the proof in her wedding album and said that when she and Akash returned to India and asked the singer for help, he bluntly refused and asked Akash to make his own contacts in the industry.

As the Bigg Boss 11 finale is approaching, the drama is intensifying in the Bigg Boss house. In the episode, the housemates saw the entry of their new padosis. The new padosis are none other than the family and friends of the contestants. The contestants seemed overjoyed with the entry of their new housemates, especially Puneesh Sharma who was missing his ex Bigg Boss contestant turned girlfriend Bandgi Kalra since the morning. The contestant had also written her name on the strap of his mike to express his love.

Bigg Boss revealed that the new padosis are in the house just for a task and the task will also have an impact on the captaincy of the house. The contestants will be given various tasks and the padosis had to give them points based on their performances after reaching at a mutual decision. The first task was a cooking competition in which Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner and gained the initial 60 points. The second task of the bigg boss house was a comedy challenge in which Hina Khan emerged victorious and gave a tough competition to Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

In the padosi house, Akash’s mother slams the singer Vishal Dadlani and reiterated that Akash is related to him. She said she has the proof in her marriage album and she will claim that Akash was not lying about it. She further added that when she and Akash returned to India and asked the singer for help, he bluntly refused to help and asked him to make his own contacts in the industry. Earlier, Vishal Dadlani had released his official statement on twitter and said,” “Some dude on Bigg Boss claims to be related to me. I checked and he is, but quite a distance. I don’t know him, apart from his having texted me asking for work, a few times. With respect, I won’t work with someone just because they happen to have the same surname as I do. Even if he was my “dead brothers’ son” as is claimed, he’d have to work his way up and earn his place. Also, thankfully, I don’t have a brother, never have. This is to clarify that I have never met this gent and that I do not even know him. I wish him well, as I would any other musician. But that’s about it.”