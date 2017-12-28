The padosi house of Bigg Boss 11 witnesses a fight between Akash Dadlani's mother and Vikas Gupta's mother in a bid to support their sons. Amid the ignore task, Akash's mother has an emotional breakdown as other contestants refuse to give him reactions during the task and asks other padosis not to say anything about her son otherwise she will walk out of the show.

Bigg Boss 11 has officially become a battleground with the entry of relatives as the new padosis. With friendships at stake, the trio between Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi seems to be falling apart. The day started with a fight between Luv and Priyank as the former makes fun of his dance with other housemates. Priyank gets emotional and asks Luv to respect him as someone who has taught him dance and his passion for it. Bigg boss introduced another challenge for day, known as the Ignore task, in which the contestants had to complete ignore the performing contestant and not give any reactions. Whoever will manage to garner the maximum reactions will be declared as the winner of the challenge.

The first one to perform in the task was none other than Hina Khan. While performing the task, Hina Khan trips over and falls on the ground. Since the task was going on, no contestant gave any reactions or helped her. When her task got over and she clarified that the fall was not intentional, Luv Tyagi called it a performance giving rise to a cold war between the friendship trio. Hina’s task was followed by Priyank, Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh, Akash and Luv. Akash was the one to give maximum reactions to all the contestants which landed him trouble as the housemates flatly refused to give any reaction during his turn except Priyank, Puneesh and Luv.

This angered Akash Dadlani who warned the other contestants of a big fight between the mothers in the Padosi house. Akash’s mother gets visibly upset with her padosi housemates and asks them not to comment on her son otherwise she will walk out of the house. She tell everyone that Akash easily trusts everyone which he shouldn’t. During Vikas’s turn, his mother tries her best save her son and garner him maximum points leading to war of words between Akash’s mother and Vikas’s mother. Vikas ends up fighting with other housemates including his close friend Priyank trying to prove his mother innocence. At the end of the task, it was Luv Tyagi who emerged victorious in the ignore task garnering the maximum reactions.