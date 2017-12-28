Bigg Boss 11 housemates are finally going to reunite with their family and friends as the Padosi task comes to an end. In an emotional preview released on the Voot app, Priyank Shama gets emotional as he finally gets to meet his mother and will be seen apologising to her. Elated Hina Khan asks her beau Rocky Jaiswal if she can win the show and he does not let her down.

Bigg Boss 11 is up for a celebration time as the housemates are going to finally meet their loved ones. In the Padosi task, the friends and family of the housemates had entered the house just for a task that will have a significant impact on the captaincy of the house. As the finale is just around the corner, whoever will win this task will gain a strong hold on power that can definitely increase their chances of reaching the finale.

In an emotional preview released on the Voot app, the family and friends will meet their contestant while the other housemates will be locked in the main Bigg Boss house. Priyank Sharma will get emotional as he finally gets to meet his mother and will be seen apologising to her. The contestant then makes her meet all the other contestants through a glass door after which she leaves the house wishing her son all the best. Similarly, Bigg Boss 11 lovers Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma get to meet each other, Shilpa Shinde reunites with her brother, Vikas Gupta showers his love on his guchipoo aka his mother, Luv Tyagi gets to meet his mother as well as Akash Dadlani.

When Hina Khan meets her beau Rocky Jaiswal, super excited hina asks him if she can win the show and just like a good boyfriend, Rocky replies; “Yes, you will win the show.” As the competition gets tougher, it will be interesting to know if this wish of Hina will come true or not. Predicting the current trends, there is going to be a tough competition between Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde as well as Luv Tyagi.

The #BB11 house is filled with emotions! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch Puneesh & Bandgi reunite! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/3XhsICckGm — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 28, 2017