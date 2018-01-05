Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma has choosen Shilpa Shinde over Akash Dadlani as he apologises to her for bringing up the issue of commoners vs celebrities in the Bigg Boss house. Akash Dadlani was seemingly miffed as he supported her when he criticised her. On the other hand, Hina placed the blamed of her failure in the Ticket to Finale task on Shilpa and said if it had been anyone else, she could have easily won the task.

With the changing priorities in the Bigg Boss 11 house, it seems that after Hina and Luv break away, Puneesh and Akash will be trying hard to save their friendship. In the last night episode, the top four contestants in the BB Mount task were Shilpa, Hina, Puneesh and Akash. Puneesh and Luv were seen targeting Hina while Hina tried to save Shilpa and empty Puneesh’s bag. Shilpa was indirectly trying to save Puneesh, which increased Hina’s chances of losing the task. In the first round, Hina and Puneesh lost a bag each which made Hina out of the race for Ticket to finale. Hina seemed visibly angry with Shilpa and said if it had been any other contestant instead of Shilpa, she could have won the task. She added Shilpa has blind faith on her fan following and does not want to work hard in any task.

In the second task, Shilpa seemed miffed with Puneesh and easily handed over the game to Puneesh and Luv. After the task was over, Shilpa was seen crying in the bedroom and complained to Puneesh that they had played a dirty game as she has never considered the game to be commoners vs celebrities. She claimed that no contestant has ever behaved like a celebrity in the house and it is unfair as the commoners are also celebrities now. Puneesh apologized to Shilpa for his rude behavior and later seen bitching about Akash to other contestants. He commented on Akash’s fashion statement and compared him to a servant.

Bigg Boss announced that the contestants have a chance of winning the price amount of 50 Lakhs in the BB Museum task in which Puneesh and Luv will be playing the role of thieves and compete against each other. All the other housemates will play the role of guards and prevent the thieves from stealing the items kept on display. During the task, Puneesh talked to Shilpa rudely and later apologized to her by offering her a flower. He was later seen having a conversation with Akash that she has done a lot for him and will support her no matter what. Akash seemed miffed by his actions and said she has done nothing for him so he will not apologise to her or support her at all. Since Puneesh could not succeed in the first task as a thief, the housemates were able to win 25 lakhs as the winning prize amount.