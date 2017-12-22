Angry with their actions, Bigg Boss will warn them and tell them that they both will have to face serious punishment if they don’t stop. The housemates too would be shocked by the developments and try to calm both of them down. It will be interesting to see how host Salman Khan reacts to their actions in the upcoming Weekend Ka Waar episode.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has witnessed endless high-voltage drama and it is escalating with each passing day. Also, contestants in this season have indulged into a physical fight with each other and broken one of the most important rules of the house. The first contestant was Priyank Sharma who pushed Akash Dadlani and was thrown out of the show in the first week but however, the makers decided to bring him back after a while. The next was Benafsha Soonawalla who pulled Akash Dadlani’s hair and got nominated and once again, it is Akash Dadlani, who has once again become the victim and this time the fight took place between him and Vikas Gupta.

Soon after the housemates were asked to choose the worst performers of the week, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta were sent to the jail and that is when it all started. Akash began to irritate and insult Vikas by calling him names. He said,”Vikas Gupta is a donkey and he loves to see the latter in tears.” Things became worse when Vikas threw Akash’s jacket in the toilet. Furious with the same Akash retaliated by doing the same and flushed Vikas’ jacket when the latter locked him inside the washroom.

After managing to break open the lock, Akash came out and began arguing with Vikas and the two ended up pushing each other. One of Vikas’ hard push made Akash fall down on the ground and hit his head. Angry with their actions, Bigg Boss will warn them and tell them that they both will have to face serious punishment if they don’t stop. The housemates too would be shocked by the developments and try to calm both of them down. It will be interesting to see how host Salman Khan reacts to their actions in the upcoming Weekend Ka Waar episode.