The Bigg Boss 11 house has witnessed a lot of drama in this week. While we saw friendship and love brewing between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, old friends Hina and Priyank Sharma parted ways. Also, Vikas was seen getting a lot of support from Priyank and everyone seemed to have mixed reactions to their friendship. However, things got worse after Akash and Vikas indulged in an ugly fight and crossed all limits and got physical. The two had to be called to the confession room and Bigg Boss spared them after giving them a warning.

However, after a lot of drama, it was now time for the captaincy task. The four contenders for the captaincy were Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Luv Tygai and Shilpa Shinde respectively. For the captaincy task, there is a massive photo frame built in the lawn area. All the contenders had to stand inside the frame and the one to stand the longest would be declared the next captain of the Bigg Boss house.The rest of the housemates had to actively participate in the task by trying to distract the contenders.

Akash and Puneesh joined hands to make the task difficult for the contenders by applying oil and conditioner on the floor of the frame so that they end up falling. Bigg Boss gave a warning to the contenders of captaincy that he would discard the task because none of the contestants showed interest. Later, the housemates had a long conversation and decided who should be the next captain of the house. With the mutual decision, Hina became the new captain of the house.