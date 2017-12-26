With Bigg Boss 11 final just around the corner, the show makers have decided to introduce another shocking twist as housemates friends and family are entering the Bigg Boss house as the new padosis. The new padosis are ex Bigg Boss contestant and Puneesh Sharma's girlfriend Bandgi Kalra, Hina Khan’s fiancé, Akash Dadlani’s mother, Shilpa Shinde’s brother, Luv Tyagi’s mother, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s mother.

Bigg Boss 11 house is up for a dramatic punch this week with the entry of new padosis in the house. The new padosis are none other than housemates’ friends and family. The chosen padosis are ex Bigg Boss contestant and Puneesh Sharma’s girlfreind Bandgi Kalra, Hina Khan’s fiancé, Akash Dadlani’s mother, Shilpa Shinde’s brother, Luv Tyagi’s mother, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s mother. Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi get teary eyed with the pleasant surprise while other contestants would seem overjoyed to see their kins in the Bigg Boss padosi house. These new padosis are sure to spark new excitement, curiosity and a plethora of emotions in the house.

The padosis will stay together in the secret room where would be able to see the family members and other contestants. In an upcoming task, Housemates would be asked to diss their co contestants while the padosis will be able to watch the entire task. What would be interesting to observe would be padosis reaction to it and how it will impact the equations in the Bigg Boss 11 house. After Arshi Khan’s elimination from the show, the Bigg Boss house is slowly transforming into a battle ground where every contestant is trying their best to secure their place in the game show.

Nominations were given a fresh twist in the Monday episode. As the episode began, contestants were seemingly fearful to plan the nominations due to Bigg Boss fear and mocked each other for the same. In the nomination task named ’42 minutes’, the contestants had to stay in an enclosed dome and press the buzzer at an estimated time of 42 minutes. The task of the other contestants was to distract the contestant and make them lose the track of time. Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi were nominated for elimination as they had made the farthest estimation compared to the other contestants.