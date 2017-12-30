Bigg Boss gives a secret task to Vikas Gupta to earn a New Year’s party for the rest of the housemates. The contestant is given various tasks like accusing someone of stealing, throwing a contestant’s clothes in the swimming pool, making a contestant cry and making sure that the housemates do not send Akash Dadlani in the Kalkothari. If he succeeds in the secret task, the housemates will be able to get food, music, decorations and appy fizz for the party.

The New Year in the Bigg Boss 11 house is accompanied by new twists and surprises. Bigg Boss decides to surprise the housemates with a New Year party but there is a twist in the tale as the makers decide to introduce a secret task for Vikas Gupta. If Vikas Gupta succeeds the task, he will be able to earn amazing food, music, decorations and Appy fizz for the other housemates. However, it was not as easy as it sounds. The tasks involved refraining the housemates from sending Akash in the Kaalkothari, accusing a contestant of stealing, making someone cry and throwing a contestant’s clothes in the swimming pool.

In the first task of making sure that the housemates do not send Akash in the Kaalkothari, Vikas fails miserably as the housemates seem adamant and blame Akash for sleeping during the day. Not just that, Akash himself readily accepted to go to the jail, which made the task even more difficult for Vikas. This task also led to a small spat between Puneesh Sharma and Vikas as the former says “This is not Vikas Gupta’s show, It is Bigg Boss” and Hina Khan blames him of trying to gain unnecessary footage. In the second task, the contestant is given the task of making someone cry.

On the dining table, Vikas challenges Hina and Luv to cry without any reason to test their acting skills. The Yeh Rishta star took no time to shed a tear that takes Vikas and Luv by a pleasant surprise. He advises Luv to think of an unpleasant memory in which he finds success as Luv also sheds a tear. The next task involves accusing a housemate of stealing and convincing a majority of housemates to believe him. He convincingly puts the blame on Akash Dadlani for stealing coffee and wins the task. In the last task, Vikas had to throw a contestant’s clothes into the swimming pool.

Vikas forcefully picks up a fight with Priyank as the latter keeps laughing at his stint. The contestant also fakes a cry and pretends to be sad. It was only Shilpa who genuinely thinks that he is sad as he throws priyank’s clothes in the swimming pool. Puneesh who didn’t believe his stint asked the contestant if his anger is subsided now and Vikas smiles back at him. Akash feels lonely in the kaalkothari and calls out to all the contestants to try to talk to them. At the end of the day, Big Boss announces that all the happenings in the house were a result of the secret task given to Akash and that they have earned a New Year’s party for themselves. Vikas apologises to Akash for putting the blame on him. All contestants have fun at the party while Hina seems a little sad. Puneesh and Akash talk about how they have found their happy place in the Bigg Boss house and are scared to get eliminated now.