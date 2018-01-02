With just 2 weeks left for the Bigg Boss 11 finale, Bigg Boss decided to introduce a major twist in the game. All the housemates were asked to rank themselves from Number 1 position to Number 6th position. Interestingly, this task was actually a nomination task in which Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma managed to save themselves while Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were nominated. All the voting lines will be closed for this week.

The Bigg Boss 11 house witnessed one of the most shocking nomination special episode of the season. With the finale just around the corner, Bigg Boss announced a major twist with the nomination task. The housemates were asked to rank themselves from a position of Number 1 to Number 6 after reaching at a mutual consent. While Vikas and Hina thought it was Shilpa Shinde who deserved to be at the Number 1 position, Puneesh and Akash declined as they felt they have come so far in the game as commoners.

This resulted in Akash and Puneesh gaining the Number 1 and 2 position respectively, followed by Luv Tyagi. Shilpa Shinde stood at Number 4th position followed by Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Bigg Boss announced that it was not just a mere task but actually a nomination process. The top two contenders Akash Dadlani and Puneesh managed to save themselves while all the rest of the contestants like Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta got nominated. The decision came a huge surprise not just for the housemates but also for their fans.

Soon it was revealed to the viewers that the voting lines will be closed this week. Former enemies Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were seen discussing the nomination process and regretting the decision to not think about themselves in the game when there are just 2 weeks left to the finale. Vikas felt that they have let down their fans by not expressing themselves during the nomination task. On the other hand, friends turn foe Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde get into another fight as Shilpa Shinde reminds him that Akash Dadlani has reached so far in the game by riding on other’s back and not on his own merit. As the episode came to an end, all the housemates were seen stepping on the position ladder again to give their new year wishes to the viewers as well as requested Bigg Boss to conduct the nomination process again.