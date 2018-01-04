The Bigg Boss 11 house witnessed a fight between the commoners Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi against celebrities Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan to win the ticket to finale. Akash Dadlani was the first one to get ousted from the task followed by Vikas Gupta. The house also witnessed a fight between friends turned foe Hina and Luv as the competition intensified.

As the Bigg Boss 11 finale is approaching, the competition in the house has boiled down to the peak. Friends have turned foe while former enemies are rekindling their relationship. In the Mountain BB task, Shilpa, Hina and Vikas teamed up against Luv, Puneesh and Akash. In the telecast of the night before, Hina’s bag weighed the lowest and she lost a point followed by Vikas. Vikas protested as his bag was torn but Hina gave the decision against him, which led Vikas to think that all the contestants are targeting him.

The next day all the contestants woke up a peppy Bollywood number but Vikas seemed a little low, as he was not feeling well. In the first round, Akash’s bag weighed the lowest, which made him out of the race to win the ticket to finale. The task witnessed a showdown between Shilpa, Hina and Vikas representing the celebrity team against Puneesh and Luv who were representing the commoner team. In the next round, Vikas Gupta got out of the race to win ticket to finale followed by a spat with Luv.

As the game progressed further, Hina and Luv had a major tussle as the two started playing aggressively which make Luv, Puneesh and Akash target Hina. According to recent reports, commoners Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi will be able to outweigh the celebrity team and come a step closer to the Ticket to finale. For the final confirmation, we would have to wait and watch the final episode to know who will win the golden opportunity.