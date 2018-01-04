The Bigg Boss 11 makers have decided to give the housemates a chance to win back their winning prize amount of 25 lakhs. In the BB museum task, the house will be converted into a museum in which various items of different price range will be kept on the display. While Hina, Shipa, Vikas and Akash will play the role of guards, Puneesh and Luv will turn into thieves for this task.

The Bigg Boss 11 finale might be just around corner but the prize money still remains zero. The makers of the show have given the contestants to win back the winning prize of amount 25 lakhs in the BB museum task. The living area will be converted into a museum in which various items of different price range will be kept on the display. Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Akash will play the role of guards while Puneesh and Luv will become thieves for this task. The task of thieves would be to steal the items and store them in a truck parked in the garden area.

As the task gets intensified, Puneesh gets aggressive as shilpa playing the role of a guard asks him not to steal anything justifying that if they do so, the amount will be deducted from the prize money. As Vikas tries to warns Puneesh and Luv not to run with the vases as they might break, Puneesh tells the housemates that he will break them so that nobody gets the price money. Vikas was seen discussing the task with Hina and said that he can rather break the costliest items himself rather than Puneesh or Luv but it would be a stupidity, as they would lose the task.

When Puneesh warned that somebody might get hurt in the task, Shilpa gets irritated and shouts hit that metal item on someone’s head if you want and then be happy. Troublemaker Puneesh claims that the rest of the housemates think they are dying for money but really does not care at all and will break all the items. Vikas and Puneesh will be seen getting into a physical fight as Vikas tries to stop him from stealing. It will be interesting to see if the housemates will be able to secure a winning prize amount for the potential winner amongst them or if the winner would have be satisfied with just the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.

