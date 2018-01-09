Many revelations also took place during the press conference. Many took a dig at drama queen Hina Khan while Vikas and Akash teamed up against Shilpa Shinde. Hina was shocked when a journalist accused her of defaming women despite always claiming that she supports girl-power. A lot of such questions are fired at the contestants. Hina is even called a 'Mohalle Ki Aunty' by a journalist for talking ill about Puneesh and Bandagi's intimate relationship.

Contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more entertaining as they are just a week away from the finale of one of the most controversial reality show of all times. In the latest episode, the contestants got their first shock when Bigg Boss announced that all five of them are nominated in the last week of the show. Along with this, there was another surprise in store for them as Bigg Boss had organized a press conference for the top five contestants.

Bigg Boss called all the housemates in the activity area where a group of journalists were waiting for them.. The journalists asked tough and provocative questions to the contestants. While Hina was asked if she is jealous of Shilpa, who is winning hearts by cooking in the house, Shilpa was asked why she never became the captain of the house. When asked if Hina was insecure of Shilpa, Vikas backed Hina and said that Shilpa had not succeeded in any task. The journalists asked such various questions to all the housemates which at the end left some contestants in tears, while some angry.

Many revelations also took place during the press conference. Many took a dig at drama queen Hina Khan while Vikas and Akash teamed up against Shilpa Shinde. Hina was shocked when a journalist accused her of defaming women despite always claiming that she supports girl-power. A lot of such questions are fired at the contestants. Hina is even called a ‘Mohalle Ki Aunty’ by a journalist for talking ill about Puneesh and Bandagi’s intimate relationship.

After the conference, Shilpa broke down and showed Puneesh how rough her hands have become because of the work she does in the kitchen. Akash later told Vikas and Hina that Shilpa is crying. While Vikas said that this has been her game since the beginning, Hina said that she is doing this for sympathy votes.