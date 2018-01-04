Bigg Boss 11 nominated contestants Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta will face the audience live in Inorbit Mall in Mumbai. The contestants will have to impress the audience and convince them to vote for them by giving their vote in a ballot box. The contestant with the least vote will lose the race towards the finale and will be eliminated in the Weekend in Vaar episode.

With the Bigg Boss 11 finale just around the corner, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to gain the maximum eyeballs towards the end of the show. In the nomination task, popular contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi were nominated for eviction this week, while Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were the only ones to be safe. Soon what came as a relief for their fans was the message that the voting lines will be closed for this week. Bigg Boss has decided to introduce another twist as the nominated contestants will have to face live audience and convince them why they deserve to be in the show and win the title.

The nominated contestants will be taken to Inorbit Mall in Vashi, Mumbai on January 4th, where they will face in-person voting. The contestant who will garner the least votes will be out of the race to finale. Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh, Prince Narula and former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant tweeted out in support of their favourite contestants and urged their fans to go and make their vote count. It would be interesting to see the battle between celebrities vs. commoners at this stage in the game show.

If TICKET TO FINALE or EVICTIONS involves a MALL appearance to appeal for VOTES it’s most probably @InorbitMall in VASHI !

SHILPA fans rush there tom to vote @BiggBossNewz#BB11 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 3, 2018

Come on lost souls! Lets make this happen!!!!! Time to give back! And show the love he has earned!!!! pic.twitter.com/iWOvQF6Rvj — Siddharth Gupta (@scorp_sid) January 3, 2018

All the contestants are extremely deserving and their journey has been a complete rollercoaster ride. While Bhabhi Ji fame Shilpa Shinde and Yeh Rishta star Hina Khan have been in the public eye since years, Vikas Gupta has worked behind the camera and has gained massive popularity through his stint in the Bigg Boss. The journey of Luv Tyagi has been a complete surprise package as there were many contestants who thought that he would not be able to make it this far into the game including his close friend Hina Khan.

