As the new luxury budget task will be announced in the Bigg Boss 11 house, there will be an all-new twist for the contestants as this task will directly affect the winning amount of the show. As Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde will leave the task and opt for captaincy, the prize money of the show will be reduced.

The Bigg Boss 11 house has been all over the news for the high voltage drama going on in the house. From the fights between the contestants to the interesting and amusing tasks given by Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned to entertain the viewers and fans. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the new luxury budget task to the contestants but this time, there will be a very interesting twist to it as it will directly affect the prize money of the reality show.

Just like last year’s season where Bigg Boss had defined an amount for each contestant and that contestants leaving the task led to the deduction of that amount from the prize money, a similar task will happen in tonight’s episode called Mission BB 11.It’s time for another luxury budget task and this time, there’s going to be a huge twist. A specific amount has been assigned to the name of every contestant. When they get down from that spacecraft, the winning amount will be reduced by that amount. For example, if Hiten Tejwani’s value is 1 lakh and if Akash Dadlani’s value Is 2 lakhs, the winning amount will be reduced by 3 lakhs. The actual winning amount is 50 lakhs, but how much it will reduce further depends on how many contestants get down and how much their amount is.

Also, the one who gets down from the rocket will become a contender for captaincy. However, the amount attached to his name will be reduced by the winning amount. As per reports, Shilpa, Arshi, Bandgi, Mehjabi, Sabyasachi and Akash will leave the task and the contestant s will lose quite a hefty amount of the prize money. This will irk housemates like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma who will blame Arshi and say that they already knew that they will not be performing the task properly.