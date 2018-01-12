Singer and rapper Akash Dadlani, who entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 entertained us throughout his journey on the show with his songs, wit and funny personality. The latter came a long way in the Salman Khan show but unfortunately got evicted just three days before the finale. Akash was always in news after his entry in Boss Boss for various reasons may it be his fights with co-contestants or the way he flirted with girls like Lucinda, Arshi Khan or Dhinchak Pooja on the show. He also indulged in major physical fights with Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma and often got a scolding from host Salman Khan.

What also caught attention was Akash’s relationship with Arshi as the two were often seen holding hands and sharing the same bed inside the house. “Arshi is a hot girl and we were the hot sensation in the house. I enjoyed being with her and we supported each other throughout. We were the dynamic duo in Bigg Boss,” said Akash, adding that he wants anyone out of Puneesh, Vikas or Hina to win the show. “Puneesh is my buddy, I want him to win. But Vikas and Hina played their games well. Vikas was very good at manipulating and making sure that people around him do what he wanted,” he said, further adding, “I know that Shilpa is extremely popular and that she’s done some great shows. But I think India looks at the overall personality. Shilpa at times did not do the task as well. She is also overconfident. She would say that Vikas would go in the 14th week.”