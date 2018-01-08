Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 is just one week away from its finale and Luv Tyagi who was one of the semi-finalists has been evicted just a week before the finale. According to Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde will be the winner of Bigg Boss whereas Hina Khan will be the first runner-up.

Luv Tyagi, known as the dark horse of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has finally been evicted right before a week from the finals.The contestant, who entered the house as a padosi contestant became one of the semi-finalists of the show and got eliminated through live voting on the latest Weekend Ka Waar episode. His elimination came as a shock as Luv Tyagi had come a long way in the controversial reality show and his luck was supporting him all throughout his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Post his evition, Luv Tyagi was clearly disappointed as he was very close to becoming one of the finalists or even winning the show. After Luv Tyagi’s eviction, the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 11 are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. Speaking to a leading daily post his eviction, Lyv said, “Something within was telling me that I might get voted out this week. After all, I was the only commoner, while everyone else was a celebrity. Compared to a newcomer like me, they have more fan following.” “Akash cleverly saved himself this time. He was the contestant who should have gone out,” he added.

According to Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde will be the winner of the show while Hina Khan would be the first runner up and Vikas Gupta would be the second runner up. “I saw Vikas [Gupta; channel head, producer and co-contestant] at number 3, second was Hina and first was Shilpa. In the fourth place, I could see myself, and I really wanted to be there.”