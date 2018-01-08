Luv's eviction was decided after the mall task in which the four nominated contestants—Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi where taken to a mall in Mumbai. It was here that the fans live voted for their favourite contestant and Luv got evicted after he received the least number of votes.

Luv Tyagi, the latest contestant to get eliminated from controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 just a week before the finale is clearly very disappointed with is eviction after coming such a long way in the show even after being a commoner contestant. However, Luv somewhat managed to become one of the semi-finalists in Salman Khan’s show and has built a massive fan base for himself. The latter was being supported by the Tyagi community has social media was flooded with messaged saying Luv Tyagi has been winning hearts.

His eviction came as a shock to many and his fans were extremely angry with the makers of the show as according to them, Luv was far more deserving than Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. However, it was being anticipated that after the eviction, Luv would return to his hometown in New Delhi but looks like the handsome young man choose to spend some quality time with former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra who got evicted weeks before Luv Tyagi. Luv was spotted spending time with Bandgi and Arshi in Mumbai.

Luv’s eviction was decided after the mall task in which the four nominated contestants—Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi where taken to a mall in Mumbai. It was here that the fans live voted for their favourite contestant and Luv got evicted after he received the least number of votes. Now the five finalists of Bigg Boss 11 are Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma who will fight for the trophy. Bigg Boss 11 winner will be announced on January 14, 2018.