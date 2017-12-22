In a long conversation with a leading daily, Sshivani Durga said, "When I started supporting Hina, because I know she's right and I've observed her during my stay in the house, I was a part of it and we've had long conversations and spent some time together, as soon as I started tweeting about her, many of Shilpa's fans started bashing me and leaving obnoxious comments in my message box, they threatened me.

Sshivani Durga, self-proclaimed god women who entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner contestant and was soon eliminated in the third week itself, has been supporting controversial contestant Hina Khan since day one and even after being eliminated from the show. The spiritual guru has accused Shilpa Shinde’s fans of threatening her on social media for supporting Hina Khan. Sshivani Durga has been tweeting in support of Hina Khan since a long time. She was mostly liked by all the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 house but got evicted very soon as she was not giving any masala to the show.

In a long conversation with a leading daily, she said, “When I started supporting Hina, because I know she’s right and I’ve observed her during my stay in the house, I was a part of it and we’ve had long conversations and spent some time together, as soon as I started tweeting about her, many of Shilpa’s fans started bashing me and leaving obnoxious comments in my message box, they threatened me. It is sad to know the kind of followers Shilpa has, I’ve seen Hina’s followers who are literate and well-mannered, they know where to draw the line. Shilpa’s fans have been targeting me, that’s why I know that I’m walking on the right path.”

“What is ridiculous is they are comparing me to Swami Om and calling me his wife. I don’t think they plan to stop anytime soon. What not have they called me, but I’m still going to continue support Hina in the best possible way. I’ve started ignoring people who are utterly negative towards me. When I brought this topic about Kashmir and the Muslim issue openly, people took me in a wrong way and they just wanted to prove that they were right, they termed it communal, it wasn’t a communal issue, it was just a logical thought behind the tweet, why is it being tagged, I’m not biased at all. I am open towards what I say and I know what I’m talking. Maybe they got scared that I got this topic because Shilpa Shinde does have majority of Hindu fans, but yes as soon as I spoke about Kashmir, Muslims and that Hina is not getting support because of that, I realised this when I received messages from people calling me a ‘Pakistani Kuttee’ supporting Hina, my tweet was based on that. I’ll always support Hina till the very end,” she further added.