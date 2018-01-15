Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and it has finally come to an end. The winner was announced at the Grand Finale today and Shilp Shinde won by a sweep. The race had come down to Shilpa and Hina Khan after Vikas Gupta was eliminated as the second runner-up and Puneesh Sharma came in last.

Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and it has finally come to an end. The winner was announced at the Grand Finale today and Shilpa Shinde won by a sweep. The race had come down to Shilpa and Hina Khan after Vikas Gupta was eliminated as the second runner-up and Puneesh Sharma came in last. The reality show’s 11th season premiered on 1st October 2017 and had seen 18 contestants go head to head for the title which in the end was won by Shilpa.

Shilpa Shinde who rose to fame through her daily soap character Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! had gone off-screen post her debacle with the producer of the show and then co-contestant on Bigg Boss Vikas Sharma. She had reportedly quit the show after the producers refused to increase her salary and threatened to make her life difficult if she asked for more money. She made her comeback to television via Bigg Boss and became one of the most favoured contestants in the house. She saw an uproar in supporters from day 1 in the game and had stayed on top with the highest number of votes during every elimination round.

Though she was such a favourite, Shilpa Shinde saw her share of struggles in the house. Shilpa who was given the title of “Shilma” by ex-contestants Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani was seen slogging in the kitchen for most of the season. She had her fair share of fights and uproars in the house especially with Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani who questioned her motives in the game and blamed her for not participating in any task.

Shilpa came into Bigg Boss as an actress who played one of the most popular TV characters and became a household name. She generated a huge following on social media with fan pages coming to her rescue after every controversy. Shilpa who has now won the trophy and the prize money of Rs. 44 lakhs, proved that performing the tasks and being a mastermind is not the only way to win the show. She showed the audience who she really is — a giving person who found a true friend in the house like co-finalist Puneesh Sharma and swept the poll with her comic timing and fun-loving personality!