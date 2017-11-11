Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is keeping a close eye the ongoing season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Gauahar has criticised Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Hina Khan on Twitter, after the latter remarked that co-contestant Arshi Khan will get lots of work after Bigg Boss 11 by 'tearing off her clothes and nighties'.

Hina Khan from Bigg Boss 11 has been facing a lot of backlash on social media for her comments in the Bigg Boss house. She recently made a derogatory remark on south Indian actresses and now passed demeaning statements against contestant Arshi Khan. During the luxury budget task Mission Bigg Boss 11, while sitting in the rocket, Hina Khan was seen badmouthing Arshi Khan for her scandalous videos during the luxury budget task. The popular TV actress made a sarcastic remark on Arshi by saying that she will get lots of work after Bigg Boss by ‘tearing off her clothes and nighties’. While the Arshi Vs Hina fight was nothing new, such derogatory comments from Hina shocked her fans. Now, model-actress Gauahar Khan, who keeps a close eye on the reality show, slammed Hina Khan on Twitter.

The reason behind Gauahar and many other calling Hina Khan a hypocrite is because Hina created a scene and cried in the house when Akash body shamed Benafsha, but on the other side she has the audacity to tell Arshi that she can get work by tearing off her clothes. This clearly shows her double standards and definitely didn’t go down well with Gauhar. In a new Twitter post, the ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauhar said, “Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It’s ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!!”.

Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It's ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Gauahar Khan has come out in the forefront to speak on Hina Khan. Earlier, when Hina made fun of Shilpa Shinde’s English, Gauhar came in support of the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress while criticizing Hina. ‘Kya padhna naa aana koi buri baat hai??? Agar aapko angrezi nahi aati are u uneducated??” she tweeted.

Kya padhna naa aana koi buri baat hai??? Agar aapko angrezi nahi aati are u uneducated ?? Hmmmmmmmm 👎 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 5, 2017

Gauahar Khan made an appearance at Bigg Boss 11 during last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode where she was given the responsibility to hand over immunity power to the most deserving contestant. After a face-to-face conversation with each BB 11 contestant, the actress chose Akash Dadlani and, he was given an immunity shield that can save him from one of the eliminations.

Hina, who seems to have a foot-in-mouth syndrome, had received flak from actor Hansika Motwani last week for her comments on female actors in Tollywood. She had said that the southern film industry is obsessed with “bulging” women. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star said she was once offered films by two big production houses in the South, but she refused them as they required her to gain weight.