The temperature in the Bigg Boss 11 house was raised as the girls stepped into the pool wearing hot bikinis while the boys were sitting and enjoying the view. Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Bandgi Kalra jumped into the pool after Priyank Sharma convinced them to wear a bikini and go for a swim.

The Friday episode of one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 11 was full of fun, romance, PDA’s and much more. While there was a strong competition between the two couples of the Bigg Boss house—Puneesh-Bandgi and Priyank-Banafsha about who’s PDA would fetch more TRP’s, the girls of the house jumped in the pool for the first time in this season wearing hot bikinis which surely turned up the heat in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The Friday episode began with both the couples getting intimate with each other. Benafsha again jumped into Priyank’s bed while Bandgi and Puneesh once again went to the bathroom.

Later in the day, Priyank and Hiten suggested the girls get inside the pool. He convinced Benafsha, Bandgi and Hina to jump into the pool. Sapna suggested that these girls should wear bikinis. All the men in the house were at first sitting on the chairs while the three hot girls—Benafsha, Bandgi and Hina wore hot bikinis and jumped into the pool. When Hiten Tejwani asked Akash about how he woke up since he was sleeping, Akash told him that he heard the word ‘bikini’ and woke up from his sleep.

When all the girls were looking so sexy and were inside the pool, how could Arshi Khan be neglected? Arshi Khan felt ignored and decided to join in by wearing a red and black saree and jumping into the pool. Soon, Akash and Puneesh also jump in the pool along with other girls. Puneesh and Bandgi left no stone unturned to do full PDA in the pool. Akash also lifted Benafsha on his back while Puneesh picked up Bandgi. Benafsha then asked Priyank to get inside the pool with her. The day in the Bigg Boss house was then followed by the captaincy task.