Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale Live Updates are happening right now and the audience is eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced. The night will be one filled with multiple performances by Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Karla, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and a special appearance by Akshay Kumar.

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality shows on Indian Television and audiences have experienced the stay in the house along with the 18 contestants every day. The show which is currently in its 11th season had household names like Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani participate along with TV producer Vikas Gupta, Roadies Rising winner Priyank Sharma and Roadies contestant Benafsha Soonawala and 12 more. As the show progressed some contestants like Shilpa, Hina and Vikas come forward as the strongest players in the game.

Towards the finals week, the top 5 contestants were Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh Sharma (commoner) and Rapper Akash Dadlani who was evicted midweek, giving us our finalists. The show is airing its Grand Finale today, 14th January 2018 and the promos showed on Colors Tv show that this night will be one fun-filled one. The producers have promised performances by the finalists and ex-contestants along with one by the host Salman Khan which seems like the perfect way to tie up the season.

9:00PM: The Grand Finale kicks off with the contestants showing excitement for reaching the finale. Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma talk about their journey.

9:03PM: Host Salman Khan opens the show with a performance on “Swag se Swagat” along with the finalists Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh, introducing them using his famous dialogues.

9:08PM: Salman Khan informs the audiences that even though the voting lines are closed, they will get a chance to live vote during the Grand Finale.

9:10PM: Salman Khan morphs Hina, Priyank and Luv’s face on the Bodyguard movie poster and Shilpa, Arshi and Akash’s on Mother India movie poster.

9:11PM: Ex-contestants Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Kha, Bandgi Kalra, Luv Tyagi, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha Soonawala and Sapna Chaudhary are there as to participate in the Grand Finale. Salman Khan makes fun of all of them especially Benafsha and Akash. Rest did not make it to the show.

9:17PM: Bigg Boss gives the final emotional monologue of the season, calling it the most successful season so far. He calls the finalists an inspiration to the contestants who will come in for the next seasons. The finalists raise a toast to the show, Salman and themselves.

9:19PM: A video compilation of TB celebrities telling who they favour to win the show is shown to the finalists. Shilpa comes out as the most favoured contestants. Vikas is called the mastermind by all and applauded for his mindful tactics.

9:22PM: Salman Khan makes his first interaction with the finalists. He compliments all of them on their outfits and their journey in the season and calls all of them winners.

9:24PM: Shilpa and Vikas have discussed a script for their future collaboration. Shilpa thanks, Bigg Boss for giving her the platform to explain who she really is and change her public image. Vikas is delighted to become a household name after having worked behind the camera all his life.

9:26PM: Puneesh is the only commoner amongst the finalists.

9:27PM: The prize money of the show is now down to Rs. 44 lakhs from Rs. 50 lakhs after Vikas won Rs. 6 lakhs in the final task.

9:29PM: Salman asks Hina to sing a final song, she sings “Yunhi Kat Jayega Safar” as Vikas and Shilpa join in.

9:30PM: Shilpa sings a Marathi lori for Salman and audience which was used by her to irritate Vikas in the initial weeks.

9:32PM: The finalists meet the ex-contestants sitting outside with Salman Khan. According to Arshi Shilpa and Vikas will be in the top 2 and she thinks Hiten, Akash, Sapna or herself should have been in Puneesh’s place. Dhinchak Pooja reminds Arshi that she was evicted from the show because of her. Dhinchak sings her last hit song “Afreen bewafa hai”.

9:35PM: Priyank is made to chose between Vikas and Hina as the winner and he chooses Vikas for the growth in his Bigg Boss journey. Salman calls Priyank bewafa for not favouring Hina.

9:37PM: Akash does a rap performance in the Bigg Boss house using the song “Paintra” from the new release Mukkabaaz. He uses his famous “Bang Bang” rap.

9:40PM: According to Akash thinks Shilpa and Hina will be in top 2. Vikas thinks Puneesh will be the first to leave and Shilpa is waiting just for Hina to leave. Puneesh thinks Vikas will be the first to leave while Hina agrees with Vikas and thinks Puneesh will win.

9:44PM: Salman reveals that the briefcase kept in the house contains something very powerful which will be revealed later in the show.

9:46PM: Salman sends in Puneesh’s family to take him out as he gets eliminated as the third runner-up of the show. Puneesh joins Salman Khan on the stage.

9:48PM: Puneesh confesses that he had only planned to make it as far as the first month of the show. According to him Shilpa and Vikas will make it to the top 2 and wants Shilpa to win the show.

9:50PM: Salman announces Padmavat’s release date, 25th January 2018 and shows the new trailer of the movie.

9:52PM: Rising Sta’s host Ravi Dubey requests Salman Khan to promote the show and a montage of Salman promoting the show is featured LIVE.

9:54PM: Salman talks to Diljit Dosanjh, Monali Thakur and Shankar who are the hosts of the upcoming reality show Rising Star.

10:07PM: Salman shows the promo for the upcoming show Rising Stars where the audience can LIVE vote using the Voot app for the contestants.

10:11PM: Ravi Dubey introduces the participants of the show. Audiences are voting for Rising Star contestants during the Bigg Boss Grand Finale. Salman Khan votes for the six participants that are performing in a medley.

10:16PM: Hiten and Arshi perform a fun rap battle against each other.

10:18PM: Puneesh and Bandgi give a romantic performance on “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” in the swimming pool inside the Bigg Boss house.

10:20PM: Arshi and Hiten give a fun performance on a medley of songs with Arshi opening with the song “Laila mai laila” and Hiten opening with the “Laila teri le legi”.

10:22PM: Stars of upcoming daily soap “Belan vali bahu” enter the house to meet the finalists. Vikas wants to remove Hina’s judgemental quality using the belan. Hina, on the other hand, wants Vikas to reduces his sensitivity towards every topic. Shipla wants Hina to control her tongue as much as possible.

10:29PM: Salman Khan introduces Akshay Kumar who has come in to promote his upcoming movie Padman.

10:31PM: Dhinchak Pooja sings her hit songs “Dilon ka shooter” and “Selfie Maine Leli aaj” as she, Akshay and Salman ride around the stage on a scooter. She is made to sing “Afreen Bewafa” again by Salman.

10:36PM: Akshay and Salman have fun with Akash on the stage. Sapna performs on “Mujhse Shaddi Karogi” with both Akshay and Salman.

