Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is leaving no stone unturned to support the TV actress while she is inside the house. Jaiswal slammed Arshi Khan for passing nasty remarks on Hina Khan’s skin colour and also targetted celebrities for keeping mum now that Hina was on the receiving end of bullying. “All the self-proclaimed messiahs who took it to themselves to question Values and Sensibilities of @eyehinakhan where are you now? Hina is targeted, cornered, bullied, irritated, harassed and now they’ve gone down to skin colour! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Good Content Right?” Jaiswal posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier, Rocky had penned an emotional letter for the actress after seeing her in pain on the reality show. “I miss her and of course it’s difficult to see her going through such heart-wrenching moments but that’s what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan being what she is never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered she fought back but never abused,” Rocky had written in a long post on social media.

Rocky in his post further had added that Hina gives her best in the tasks and never shies away from taking a stand. “She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks and gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy’s away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target.” Hina Khan’s boyfriend also mentioned other Bigg Boss 11 housemates and wrote, “Some #hinahaters r supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who r getting physical n acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can u be so blind? Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it’s pathetic! If u like Cringe so much, so be it! But don’t throw shit to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside,” Rocky had said.