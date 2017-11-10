“I miss her and Of course it’s difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that’s what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan being what she is never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered she fought back but never abused,” Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal said in a long post on social media.

Hina Khan is having a tough time inside the house, while her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is in pain outside the Bigg Boss house seeing her go through so much on the show

The TV actor is having a tough time on the show. Recently, the prize money of the show came down to zero from Rs 50 lakh and the contestants pinned the blame for this on Hina. She broke down after the incident and felt guilty for it. Rocky in his post further added that Hina gives her best in the tasks and never shies away from taking a stand. “She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks and gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy’s away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target.” Hina Khan’s boyfriend also mentioned other Bigg Boss 11 housemates and wrote, “Some #hinahaters r supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who r getting physical n acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can u be so blind? Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it’s pathetic! If u like Cringe so much, so be it! But don’t throw shit to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside,” Rocky said.

Hina Khan has been in trouble since the beginning of the reality show because of her remarks about other contestants. She had also irked many actresses of south Indian film industry by saying makers look for fat actresses there and she turned down a couple of offers since she did not want to put on weight.