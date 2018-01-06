Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has said that she has been used by the people on the show. Shinde was slammed by fellow contestants during a recent task named 'BB Debate'. Shinde. however, is receiving good support from the outside world and it was evident when fans were screaming her name in the mall during a recent task.

Bigg Boss 11 is inching closer to its finale and equations are changing in the house with each passing day. In a recent task named ‘BB Debate’, contestants had to sit on a chair and other participants had to tell them why they do not deserve to stay longer in the house. When Hina Khan sat on the chair, everyone slammed her. Things were no different for Shilpa Shinde with Akash Dadlani calling her arrogant.

Akash told Shilpa that she thinks she is bigger than the show and is banking on her popularity. He added that Shinde expects fans to save her every time she is in danger. Shinde revolted back and told Dadlani that it was him who thinks highly of himself and not her. Vikas Gupta also told Shilpa that she does not give her best in the tasks. However, it was Hina Khan’s lashing that irked Shilpa and she said that she has been used by people on the show.

Recently, in a task, Bigg Boss 11 contestants were given a chance to meet their fans in a mall. Shilpa received a lot of support there and is one of the likely winners of the show. However, we would know only when the big finale takes place later this month. Meanwhile, as per the reports commoner, Luv Tyagi has been evicted from the show. Luv who entered as a ‘padosi’ enjoyed great support from the outside world and was often saved despite being nominated week after week.

