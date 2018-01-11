“I feel like replying to these talks with abuses. I don’t know how people come to such conclusions. I have been only talking to Colors to negotiate for Naagin 3 (smirks). As for Vikas, he is doing well for himself and doesn’t need me. And if he goes on to win the show, it would be only because of how he has played the game. Let’s not take away his hard work by crediting it to me,” said Ekta Kapoor.

Producer and channel head Vikas Gupta, who has become one of the top four finalists of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has been making headlines ever since he entered the Salman Khan show. The latter was in news for his fights with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde in the show. Shilpa accused him of throwing her out of a popular TV serial and also claimed that Vikas made sure that she doesn’t get work in the television industry for two years. Vikas is also called the ‘mastermind’ of the Bigg Boss 11 house for playing the game very smartly. Now that the show is just a few days away from its finale, there are speculations that queen of daily soaps and producer Ekta Kapoor, who is very close friends with Vikas has been pressurizing Colors channel to make Vikas the winner.

However, TV producer Ekta Kapoor has denied reports that she had ‘threatened’ Colors channel to make her friend and Season 11 contestant Vikas Gupta wins the show. “Can pls someone stop this ! @lostboy54 will win on his capabilities! N stop using my name,” she tweeted on Wednesday. It all began after a Bigg Boss fan account had previously said on Instagram: “Sources from Bigg Boss has it: Ekta Kapoor has finally realized the increasing fan base & vote bank of Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. She finally took a call to makers that she will never work with them if they didn’t make her best friend Vikas Gupta win this season.”

Can pls someone stop this ! @lostboy54 will win on his capabilities! N stop using my name https://t.co/COyFkgZ0IO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 10, 2018

With Ekta being at a powerful position, a certain section has been accusing the producer of using her association with Colors in pushing Vikas ahead in the game, and even planning his win. At the trailer launch of Ekta’s new web series Haq Se, on being asked about this entire controversy, Ekta answered, “I feel like replying to these talks with abuses. I don’t know how people come to such conclusions. I have been only talking to Colors to negotiate for Naagin 3 (smirks). As for Vikas, he is doing well for himself and doesn’t need me. And if he goes on to win the show, it would be only because of how he has played the game. Let’s not take away his hard work by crediting it to me.”