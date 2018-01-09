Arshi Khan returns on Big Boss today to find the meanest contestant who will win the cash money. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates.

10:32 PM: Shilpa and Akash share a sweet moment. Akash apologises to Shilpa and they reconcile.

10:33 PM: Hina and Vikas are seen making fun of Shilpa and how she keeps cooking all day.

10:37 PM: Seems like things are not all right between Shilpa and Akash as tensions flare between the two.

10:39 PM: Akash accuses Shilpa of sexual harassment.

10:40 PM: Shilpa talks to herself and laments about how people don’t show their true self on the show.

10:42 PM: The housemates talk about how Luv loved about his votes and fooled everyone on national television.

10:44 PM: Big Boss gives a new task to the housemates where they have to choose the most maatlabi contestant in the house, wherein maatlabi correlates with ‘meanness’ and not ‘selfishness’.

10:46 PM: Arshi Khan enters the house again as a guest. She will be the judge and manager of the task assigned to the housemates.

10:50 PM: Big Boss announces that the winner of the task will get a prize money.

10:53 PM: Shilpa taunts Akash (continuing their old grudge) in front of Arshi.

11:04 PM: Hina gossips with Arshi about Shilpa and tells her about how she is unclean. She also tells her about Arshi’s issues with Akash as well as how she refused to cook for her over a small matter.

11:06 PM: Hina and Shilpa get involved in a cold fight over how she refused to cook for her.

11:08 PM: Shilpa’s name comes first in the delivery box. Puneesh says that he will tear all of Shilpa’s slippers. Vikas wants to flush her digestion-powder. Hina wants to steal her socks, but Arshi calls it childish.

11:11 PM: Arshi finds Puneesh’s idea the best and tells him to go ahead with his plan. Vikas makes a sly comment about how he always backbites his friends.

11:15 PM: Next in line is Vikas. Shilpa wants to destroy five of his jackets by drowning it in paint.

11:18 PM: Vikas pleads with Shilpa to let go off with his two hoodies because he received them as gifts. He gives her an alternative of T-shirts.

11:20 PM: Shilpa relents and refrains from performing the task.

11:23 PM: Hina complains about how people are proposing things which they don’t really want to do. Vikas says that this is there strategy to come across as ‘great’.

11:30 PM: Akash and Arshi discuss how no matter what they do Shilpa always looks good outside. They are always seen at fault.