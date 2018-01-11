Big Boss 11 Highlights, Day 102, 11 January 2018, full episode: With three days left for the finale, Vikas is made the 'dictator' of the house. If he wins the task, he will get a prize money. But Puneesh and Hina make things difficult for him as things get tense between Hina and Vikas inside the house.

With only three days left to the finale for the 11th season of India’s most popular reality show, Big Boss, things get tense in the house. In the run-up to the finale, Big Boss makes Vikas Gupta the dictator of the house in order to spice things up. Things become messy between Hina and Vikas again as she refuses to follow his orders. However, Shilpa and Vikas share some playful moments during the task. Read on to find the highlights from Day 102 of the Big Boss House:

11:28 PM: Vikas offers water to Hina. Hina says that she doesn’t want to see his face. But then she starts smiling and tells him that she thinks he is going to win the show.

11: 21 PM: Meanwhile, Puneesh and discuss how Hina never accepts her mistakes and pretends to be right always. Puneesh also tells Shilpa that Hina is feeling threatened because she knows that she is not going to win the show.

11:19 PM: Vikas goes to Hina after the day’s task gets over. Hina says that she can’t do this. He brings up her “girl problem” and tells her that she looks bad taking advantage of it. Hina is shocked at hearing this and she tells him that he doesn’t look good talking about it. They argue and Hina tells him that he overreacted at her minor leg-pulling.

11:15 PM: Puneesh and Hina discuss Hina’s double standards. Puneesh says that she is probably the only person that he won’t talk to outside the house. Vikas says he will not fall into her trap now.

11: 13 PM: Shilpa suggests that Vikas should throw all her makeup on the pool. But Vikas says that she is trying to make him look bad. Hina pleads with him to do the task and not behave like a “quitter”. Puneesh, Vikas and Hina get involved in an argument.

11:09 PM: Big Boss calls Hina and Vikas to the Confession Room and tells them Hina is still a part of the task because Vikas cannot press the buzzer on her behalf. Hina agrees to perform the task, but Vikas outrightly refuses to play with her.

11:05 PM: Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh discuss Hina. Shilpa tells them that Hina was talking about how Vikas was the one looking bad outside. Hina is seen talking to herself. She says that when she tried bringing some fun into the game Vikas got offended, while he tried instigating her by playing the same tricks with her.

11:04 PM: Vikas orders Shilpa to feed rabri to him. He makes a sly comment about how he will give her ‘so much love’ in the task (hinting at revenge). They tease each other for a while as they feed each other. Puneesh looks at their playful banter and walks away from there after saying that he doesn’t want to come between lovers.

10:52 PM: Vikas gets irritated with Hina’s disobedience and presses her buzzer by telling Big Boss that she didn’t follow the rules. Hina calls him a loser and a disgusting man.

10:50 PM: Vikas orders Hina to remain silent, but she instantly starts disobeying him. Hina playfully teases him by saying ‘Sorry’ at everything. He tells Big Boss that she is not following the rules. Hina tarries when Vikas orders him to wear her saree.

10:44 PM: Vikas orders Shilpa and Hina to call each other didi and display an extravagant show of sisterhood by hugging and showing fondness towards each other. Vikas plans to torture the two women of the house by making them wear sarees and work in those all around the house.

10:40 PM: Vikas asks Hina to fold his clothes. She agrees but complains about how dirty his clothes are while doing the work. Vikas asks Puneesh to go bald to his utter shock. Puneesh argues with Vikas and refuses to perform the task. He presses the buzzer and quits.

10:37 PM: Hina and Puneesh discuss how Vikas will show his true meanness now. Vikas starts performing the task and orders all the contestants to press the buzzer first. Shilpa playfully tries to press the buzzer and says that it is not working.

10:34 PM: Arshi names Vikas the winner of the task. Big Boss gives him a chance to win a prize money of up to ₹ 9 lakh. The name of the task is ‘Vikas City’ in which Vikas has to act as the dictator of the house. The contestants have to obey him and if they refuse to do it they will have to press the buzzer in the garden. For every buzzer, Vikas will win an amount of ₹ 3 lakhs.