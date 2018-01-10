Bigg Boss 11 Highlights, Day 101, January 10, 2018, full episode written update: In the run-up to the finale, contestants are up against each other in the task of being the 'meanest' in the house. Vikas emerges as the winner. Akash Dadlani gets eliminated from the show.

As the 11th season of India’s most popular reality show Big Boss is heading towards its Grand Finale, here are the highlights from Day 101 of the house. The contestants go head-to-head in a battle of who will prove to be the meanest contestant on the show with ex-contestant Arshi Khan who has returned to the house as the judge for this task.

Shilpa breaks Hina’s cup, Vikas waxes off Puneesh’s hair, and more drama follows between Shilpa and Akash in today’s episode. Finally, Arshi declares Vikas as the winner of the task and takes leave of the house. At the end of the episode, Akash gets eliminated and Big Boss Season 11 gets its finalists. Read on to find more!

11:27 PM: Akash is evicted out of the house with the least number of votes! Vikas, Hina, Shilpa and Puneesh become the finalists of Big Boss Season 11. Shilpa silently walks to the washroom with her eyes welled up.

11:17 PM: In a surprise midnight elimination, Vikas, Hina, and Shilpa are declared safe. Puneesh and Akash are now standing at the threshold of elimination. Akash and Puneesh give a final speech thanking and wishing luck to all the remaining contestants before the results are declared.

11:13 PM: Puneesh talks to Shilpa about how it was not a mean, but a more painful thing for him to endure. He feels Arshi made a biased decision. Meanwhile, Vikas talks to Hina about how Shilpa played it cool with all the other contestants barring her.

11:09 PM: Next in line is Puneesh. Arshi chooses Vikas who decides to wax all the hair off Puneesh’s body. However, Arshi feels that he is not being mean enough and they get involved in a minor argument. But at the end, Vikas is declared as the winner of the task. With this, Arshi leaves the house.

11:03 PM: Shilpa talks proudly to Puneesh about how Hina won’t ever dare to tell her that she never performs her tasks. Vikas tries to cheer Hina up. Shilpa tells Puneesh about she doesn’t see anything wrong in what she did.

11:00 PM: Hina pleads with Shilpa to not break her cup. But Shilpa breaks it in one go and says, “It’s a task, baby!” She then exults in glory about how she “completed a task”. Hina breaks down, while Vikas talks about how it was a more personal than a mean thing to do.

10:51 PM: Next in line is Hina. Arshi finds Shilpa’s idea the best because she wants to destroy her beloved Sher Khan cup. Vikas makes a comment about Arshi’s dual nature and how she allowed this for Hina but did approve of his idea for dipping Akash’s T-Shirts in paint.

10:45 PM: Vikas is chosen to perform the task of being mean against Akash because Arshi found his proposition most convincing. He drowns Akash’s shoes in red paint. However, Big Boss intervenes in the moment when he is about to spray paint on his head. In retaliation, Vikas decides to pour slime over his whole body.

10:40 PM: Akash compliments Shilpa’s attire and quickly follows it up with a disclaimer about how he is only complimenting her. He says that he means it in the most modest way possible. He goes on to speak in a self-deprecating manner about his upbringing.

10:35 PM: Puneesh also asks Akash to stop if he doesn’t want a case of molestation. He advises him to stop talking about this issue if he doesn’t want to create further problems for himself. Vikas talks about the same issue with Puneesh and says how Shilpa is making a mountain out of a molehill. He also rants about how she is sending out a wrong picture of women on national television.

10:32 PM: Akash and Arshi discuss Shilpa. Akash talks about how Shilpa is trying to taint his character by telling everyone that he behaves inappropriately with her. Arshi talks with Shilpa about the same. Shilpa tells Arshi about how Salman has also told Akash that he will have to face the music once he comes outside the house because people are not very happy with his antics.