Bigg Boss 11, which started off with 11 contestants including both celebrities and commoners is inching closer to its grand finale.Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani are currently in the race for the winner’s trophy. Luv’s elimination from the show has come with a twist as voting lines were closed for the week. The four nominated contestants were taken to a mall where they had to appeal to fans for saving them. Fans had to save their favourite contestants by putting their votes in a ballot box.

It is likely that Luv got the least number of votes in the mall task and was evicted from the show as a result. Well, the picture would be perfectly clear only during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11. Meanwhile, the show is witnessing twists and turns with each passing day. Shilpa Shinde and Aksh Dadlani who were very close to each other earlier recently locked horns with each other in the task. While Akash said that Shilpa thinks she is bigger than the game. Shilpa lashed at him and said that was him who thought too highly of himself.