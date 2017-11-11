The weekend Ka Waar episode of Bigg Boss 11 will witness two eliminations. The makers of the show have decided to evict not one but two contestants this time. The contestants will also meet actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on the Weekend Ka Waar episode and Kapil will be playing some interesting games with the housemates.

Bigg Boss 11 has been making a lot of news lately, all thanks to the unstoppable fights and high voltage drama going on in the Bigg Boss house. This week was, however, the most controversial week as we witnessed ugly fights amongst the housemates. The drama involved Benafsha getting punished for pulling Akash’s hair, Hiten and Hina being chosen as the worst performers of the week for cheating in the Mission Bigg Boss task and the prize money becoming zero. Also, the fight for captaincy took place in the Bigg Boss house between Akash, Bandgi and Sabyasachi and Sabyasachi became the captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Waar episode, which is the most awaited moment by the fans of the show when host Salman Khan addresses the housemates and also shows the door to one contestant every week, there will be a shocking twist as the makers of the show have decided to eliminate not one but two contestants from the Bigg Boss house. According to sources, Sabyasachi and Mehjabi have been eliminated from the controversial reality show. Mehjabi had been receiving constant hints from host Salman Khan about her inactiveness on the show while Sabyasachi also failed to impress the viewers or make an impact on the show. There are also speculations that there will be two wild-card entries in the show.

As we know that Sabyasachi became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house, it will be interesting to see that now who will become the new captain after Sabyasachi is shown the door. In the Weekend Ka Waar episode, we will see actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on the show who will be present to promote his upcoming film Firangi.