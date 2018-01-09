The best part about this fierce and bold contestant is that you can love her, you can hate her, but you simply cannot ignore her. Arshi Khan’s happy go lucky nature and upfront attitude got her a long way in the show. However, she was evicted a few weeks before the finale which clearly disappointed many of her fans.

Arshi Khan, one of the most controversial contestants of reality show Bigg Boss 11 is all set to re-enter the show and add even more drama to the house which is already full of chaos. The makers of the controversial show will send Arshi inside the house with an interesting task. With just a week left for the grand finale of one of the most entertaining reality show, Arshi Khan Re-entry inside the Bigg Boss 11 house will make the TRP’s of the show touch the sky. In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, we see how Arshi’s entry makes some contestants happy while some are horrified.

According to sources, the makers made the decision of once again sending Arshi in the house because of increasing demands by the fans. The best part about this fierce and bold contestant is that you can love her, you can hate her, but you simply cannot ignore her. Arshi Khan’s happy go lucky nature and upfront attitude got her a long way in the show. However, she was evicted a few weeks before the finale which clearly disappointed many of her fans. Although she wont get entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card, her entry as a guest will surely add fuel to the fire as she is the best at it!

Arshi Khan has entered the house to introduce contestant to a new twist in the game. If we go according to the promo, Arshi has been sent to the Bigg Boss house with an interesting task and a motive. Arshi will be in the house for exactly three days. And she will make a huge impact on the upcoming results of the ongoing voting. However, what the task actually brings will only be disclosed in the upcoming episode.